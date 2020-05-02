J.K. Rowling is donating £1 million to help domestic abuse victims and the homeless amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Harry Potter' author has donated the impressive amount to help the organisations who are supporting those affected by the health crisis.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Today's the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, but I'm going to be honest and say that it feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths today. Too many people are losing loved ones in the real world. So on this anniversary of a great wizarding victory, I'm thinking of the people who're out there doing their jobs to protect us and our way of life. I have 3 key workers in my immediate family, and like all such relatives, I'm torn between pride and anxiety. As ever in a crisis of this sort, the poorest and most vulnerable are hit hardest, so in honour of the Battle of Hogwarts, I'll be making a donation of £1m, half of which will go to https://crisis.org.uk, who're helping the homeless during the pandemic and half of which will go to https://refuge.org.uk, because we know that domestic abuse has, sadly, increased hugely during the lockdown.''

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old author previously revealed she had battled the virus herself and had ''symptoms'' of the illness.

She shared on Twitter: ''Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot ...

''Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x. (sic)''