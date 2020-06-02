J.J. Abrams, his wife and his production company have committed to donating $10 million to anti-racism campaigns over the next five years.

The 'Star Trek' director and his spouse Katie McGrath have pledged to give the sum through his Bad Robot company and their own Katie McGrath and Jj Abrams Family Foundation to help ''organisations and efforts committed to anti-racist agendas that close the gaps, life the poor and build a just America for all.''

The couple are making initial investments of $200,000 each to Black Futures Lab, Black Lives Matter LA, Community Coalition, Equal Justice Initiative, and Know Your Rights.

Bad Robot said in a statement: ''We at Bad Robot are grateful to the many scholars, activists, organizers and leaders fighting on the frontlines of change in our systemically unjust country.

''It is that constellation of thinkers and doers who have the blueprint to a more perfect, fair, equitable, and kind union.

''In this fragile time, words matter, listening is critical and investment is required.

''The centuries long neglect and abuse of our Black brothers and sisters can only be addressed by scalable investment. A massive and thoughtful overhaul of tax policy, one that effectively meets the needs of the many in this country, and not just the few, is long overdue.

''We are committing an additional $10m over the next five years to organisations and efforts committed to anti-agendas that close the gaps, lift the poor and build a just America for all.''

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has urged those with ''big pockets'' to follow his lead and others to do what they can to help after he gave $200,0000 to Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights campaign, and $100,000 to National Bail Out.

Sharing receipts of the donations, he wrote on Instagram: ''keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives.

''Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount.(sic)''

Harry Styles has also urged fans to donate after he contributed to an organisation helping cover the cost of bail for those arrested while protesting the death of George Floyd, who passed away last week after a police officer knelt on his neck.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white.

''Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist.

''Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes.

''I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting.

''I'm donating to help post bail for arrested organizers.

''Look inwards, educate yourself and others.

''LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER.(sic)