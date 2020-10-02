J.J. Abrams is producing a big screen adaptation of Dr. Seuss classic 'Oh, the Places You'll Go'.

The 'Star Wars' filmmaker has teamed up with Warner Animation Group for one of three new movies as part of a new animated franchise based on the works of the legendary children's author.

As well as the first ever adaptation of 'Oh, the Places You'll Go', the studio has also confirmed a new take on 'The Cat in the Hat', and a 'Thing One and Thing Two' spin-off based on the mischievous twin creatures.

Allison Abbate - executive vice president of Warner Animation Group - told Vanity Fair: ''Seuss builds worlds.

''There are so many questions that he posits, which is why we can read and reread those stories. It has been exciting for us to think about it as world building and not just a single story.''

Meanwhile, Susan Brandt - president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises - revealed the upcoming projects are part of a film universe being created, rather than standalone animated movies such as 2008's 'Horton Hears a Who!' and 2012's 'The Lorax'.

She said: ''For the first time we're not just doing one film for one book. We're going to franchise-build beyond the initial story of these books and find out what happens next.

''I call it stretching the fabric. How far can it go, to go a little bit deeper with our characters.''

'The Cat in the Hat' is planned for 2024, with 'Thing One and Thing Two' following two years later, and 'Oh, the Places You'll Go' dropping in 2027.

And despite all being part of the same universe, Brandt noted the movies will be tied by style and theme rather than characters or plot crossing over between projects.

Commenting on the legacy of Dr. Seuss - whose real name was Theodor Geisel - she added: ''Our goal would be to mirror the way Ted did his portfolio of books.

''The colour palettes are different, the architecture is different, but you look at those and go, 'That's a Dr. Seuss book.'

''If we properly translate Ted's characters and his messaging, each one creates a different story, but it's still Seuss DNA. That's what we're going to go try to do.''