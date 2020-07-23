Jimmy Page has admitted it is ''really unlikely'' Led Zeppelin will ever tour again.

The legendary British rockers reunited for a one-off show at London's The O2 in 2007, and guitarist Jimmy was keen to play further gigs but they ''didn't come off'', and now he cannot see the 'Stairway to Heaven' hitmakers hitting the road anytime soon.

When asked if Led Zeppelin could ever go back on tour, he said: ''At the time of the O2, we thought - myself, John Paul Jones and Jason [Bonham] - that there was going to ... it was said that there were gonna be some more dates.

''It would've been really good to have done that after The O2, because we'd put a lot of work into The O2 and we were really on it, you know? But it didn't come off.

''It seems really unlikely that there would be a tour in the future.''

The 76-year-old star admitted the 2007 reunion was ''gigantic at the time'', but a lot of time has passed now.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2's 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show', he added: ''Unlike The Rolling Stones, they do sort of know that the fans love that - also I know that with Led Zeppelin [fans too]. But it doesn't look as though there's anything in the future, unfortunately.

''We're talking about a concert that was gigantic at the time, but that was 2007: time passes, you know.''

Earlier this week, The Rolling Stones released a previously unheard collaboration with Jimmy entitled 'Scarlet', a demo born out of a jamming session with the guitarist.

Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger said: ''I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith [Richards, guitarist] in Ronnie's [Wood, bassist] basement studio. It was a great session.''

Mick's bandmate Keith Richards added: ''My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren't actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it.''