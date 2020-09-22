Jimmy Kimmel has admitted it was a ''strange experience'' hosting the Emmys without an audience and heading straight home afterwards.
The talk show host took to the stage at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday night (20.09.20) to present what he dubbed the ''Pand-Emmys'', a partially virtual iteration of the prestigious awards show, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
And the comedian admitted it was odd not hitting up a party and celebrating with the winners afterwards, while he quipped that it's probably the first time in the awards show's history that one of the Emmy winners has done their laundry immediately after accepting an accolade via Zoom.
During his opening monologue on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Monday (21.09.20), he said: ''The weirdest part of hosting this show was, when it was over, there are usually parties and everyone is carrying their Emmys around. Everyone's happy, everyone's celebrating. This year, the show ended and it was like 'Well, I guess I'll go into my car - and drive home.'
''Doing an awards show, where all the winners are at home, is a strange experience. It was probably the first time in history that someone won an Emmy and then, 10 minutes later, put a load of laundry in the dryer.''
The 52-year-old host also poked fun at the ratings for this year's ceremony being the lowest, with just 6.1 million viewers tuning in.
He quipped: ''Well, I hosted the virtual Emmys last night. They're saying it was the highest-rated Emmys ever. Oh, the lowest? Oh, all right.''
However, the ceremony raised $2.8 million for charity.
He added: ''Well, we set a record, let's just say that.''
During the opening segment, Jimmy opened to a fake audience.
It appeared he was in front of delighted star-studded crowd, but when his own face appeared laughing at one of his jokes, he revealed the footage was from previous ceremonies and the seats inside the venue were filled intermittently with celebrity cutouts - and the real Jason Bateman.
He joked: Of course we don't have an audience. This is the Emmys, not a MAGA rally.''
Introducing the ''Pand-emmys'', Jimmy quipped: ''You can't have a virus without a host.''
'Schitt's Creek' was the big winner on the night, winning all seven of the awards it was nominated for.
