Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 52-year-old presenter - who previously fronted the ceremony in 2012 and 2016 - will also serve as executive producer for the annual event, which will broadcast on ABC on 20 September.

He said in a statement: ''I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it.''

Additional details regarding production and format of the show will be announced at a later date.

Event organisers explained they had chosen Jimmy to return as host for the ceremony because of the ''much-needed joy and optimism'' he will bring to the show.

He said: ''We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show.

''He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humour, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.''

While the Primetime Emmys are still going ahead as usual, for the first time, the Television Academy have scrapped the annual Governors Ball and the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys will take place virtually over several nights in September in a bid to protect the health and safety of all involved amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Television Academy also announced a $1 million donation to the Actors Fund.

Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said in a statement: ''This has been an incredibly challenging time for our industry; and though we are now making plans to get back to work, we know there are many still suffering from the work stoppage caused by the coronavirus.

''As we strive to do the right thing for our community with these changes to our annual events, the Television Academy is also pleased to support those still in need with a $1 million donation to The Actors Fund COVID-19 Relief Fund.''

Nominations will be announced on 28 July.