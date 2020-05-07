Dr. Dre hopes to inspire kids who can change the world.

The 55-year-old rap star and his business partner Jimmy Iovine are the founders of the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy - which aims to promote entrepreneurial thought in business, design, engineering, marketing, and the arts - and Dre believes their academic institution could one day help to shape the future of the planet.

He said: ''We know that one of these kids that comes out of our academy has the potential to do something that will change the world.

''That's the number one thing for me. To provide that nurturing and start that I never received.''

Jimmy, 67 - who co-founded Beats Electronics with Dre - is focused on innovation and the next generation of pioneers.

He shared: ''I think [Dre and I] are now in a position to think about who's going to be the next Steve Jobs, the next Bob Iger, the next Dr Dre ... It's always been something at the back of my mind, and it's staggering to me why no-one else is looking at it like we are.''

Jimmy has also announced plans to create a new high school.

The entrepreneur told the June issue of GQ magazine: ''We want to give underrated kids an edge.

''We want to market our high school, we want to make it appealing for kids to stay in school and learn. Most don't want to be there.

''All they see all day is Instagram and this and that, while millennials read time and time again how Mark Zuckerberg left school and became a trillionaire.

''What kids want nowadays is a shot at the ring - that's what they want. So the best way to empower these impatient kids is to give them the tools for this new world we live in: give them an education, combining liberal arts with tech.

''The thing that Dre and I can sprinkle over the curriculum is our hustle.''

Read the full feature in the June issue of GQ, available via digital download and on newsstands from Thursday (07.05.20).