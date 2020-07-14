Jimmy Fallon says there's ''light at the end of the tunnel'' as he returned to the 'Tonight Show' studio for the first time in almost four months.

The 45-year-old talk show host has been presenting 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' from his home since March 17 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but on Monday (13.07.20) night, the show returned to its soundstage at 30 Rockefeller Center.

Speaking during the show, Jimmy said: ''I'm here to show you there is a light at the end of the tunnel if we all do our part to keep each other safe.

''I don't know if anyone else feels this way, but normalcy, any type of normalcy, feels great. So hopefully we can put a smile on your face for an hour every night and let you sit back and relax while we try to bring you a little bit of normal.''

Jimmy's studio was largely empty as there was still no live audience, and he was instead joined only by the production crew, who all wore masks and personal protective equipment (PPE).

He added: ''The show will be a little bit different than what you're used to. There is no audience, the guests will be streaming from home, but I think, in some ways, we are getting used different. So we are here for you and slowly and safely getting back to work and back to whatever normal is. Welcome again to 'The Tonight Show', and thanks for watching.''

During the show, Jimmy was joined by special guests Charlize Theron and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who still joined him remotely via video chat.

And Governor Cuomo made sure to welcome Jimmy back to work, as the show is filmed in New York City.

He said: ''Welcome back! New York is really open now that you're doing your show again.''