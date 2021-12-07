Jimmy Fallon is joined by Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion on 'It Was A... (Masked Christmas)'.
Jimmy Fallon has released a coronavirus-themed Christmas song with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.
The 47-year-old comedian and late-night television host has joined forces with the pop superstar and rapper on a fun music video for ‘It Was A… (Masked Christmas)’, which makes light of spending the festive period in a pandemic.
Megan, 26, raps about putting hand sanitiser "on everything" and kissing "everybody" now social distancing measures have eased.
The 'Hot Girl Summer' star spits: “This Christmas I’ma make it count / No more quarantine on the couch / This year hang that mistletoe / I’ma kiss everybody that I know / This year’s different, you can tell / Deck those halls and jingle bells / Put Purell on everything / Turkey, egg nog, candy cane.”
On the intro, Megan says: "What's up, y'all?
"It's Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon.
"Y'all know what time it is.
"It's time to get those boosters.
"Hahaha, ah."
And Jimmy and Ariana, 28, belt on the chorus: "It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house.
"We covered our nose and covered our mouth.
"But it's Christmas time.
"We'll be in line for a booster (For a booster).
"It was a masked Christmas,
"We hopped on a Zoom (Hopped on a Zoom).
"I can only get WiFi in the laundry room (Laundry room).
"But it's Christmas time.
"We'll be in line for a booster."
The Yuletide promo sees the trio sipping eggnog by the fire, skiing, dancing, and even queuing for their COVID-19 booster jabs.
