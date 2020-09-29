Jim Parsons had coronavirus in March.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star has confirmed he and husband Todd Spiewak both tested positive for the illness back in March this year, and said they originally thought they just had common colds before they completely lost their sense of taste and smell.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', Jim said: ''Todd and I both had it early on, it was like ... the middle of March. We didn't know what it was, we thought we had colds. And then it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste, utterly.''

Jim knew that losing taste and smell were symptoms of COVID-19, but was shocked to discover just how bad it was.

He added: ''It defied the descriptions for me. I didn't realise how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you're in quarantine and there's really nothing to do but eat - oh my god, that was brutal.

''I ate everything, I just didn't taste it. The definition of wasted calories.''

The 47-year-old actor and his spouse - whom he married in 2017 - are thankfully better now.

Also during quarantine, Jim has been turning his attention to different creative outlets, but has been unable to stick to any of his new hobbies.

He explained: ''I tried other creative outlets because acting obviously wasn't happening. I took a painting class for a while, I took a creative writing class for a while, and everything petered out. I don't know if the truth is I'm just an actor and that's what I do, or if it's just that I don't really have the see through, stick to it [attitude] for anything. It's sort of embarrassing but you know, here I am.''