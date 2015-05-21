When 20.05.2015
Jim Carrey was rocking his beard - which is looking incerasingly bushier - as he arrived at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York for the last episode of 'The Late Show with David Letterman'. He was also sporting a T-shirt with the slogan 'Spank You'; a catchphrase of his from the 'Ace Ventura' movies.
Among other guest arrivals were the show's musical director Paul Shaffer, comedians Chris Rock and Steve Martin, NFL star Peyton Manning, former 'The View' host Barbara Walters, 'Seinfeld' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and '30 Rock' actress Tina Fey.
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
