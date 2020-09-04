Jim Carrey has taken aim at ''con artist'' President Donald Trump.

The 58-year-old actor has long been a vocal critic of the 74-year-old President of the United States, and has now publicly scolded Trump as the country prepares to vote in the upcoming election this November.

In an essay published in The Atlantic, he wrote: ''Untold American lives have been ruined by the presidency of Donald Trump. How did a bourgeois New York con artist convince so many people he was on their side? Was it the trucker's hat?

''I was amused to see Trump play the self-made billionaire in 'Home Alone 2', but the presidency is not performance art. People's lives depend on him. Our future is at stake.''

Instead, the comedian urged his fellow liberals to vote against Trump and back Democrat candidate Joe Biden with their vote, writing: ''In November, we must vote in historic numbers, gathering all the 'snowflakes' until there is a blizzard on Capitol Hill that no corrupt politician can survive.''

What's more, the 'Bruce Almighty' star compared the president to the fictional organized crime head Michael Corleone in the film 'The Godfather'.

Last week, Trump accepted the GOP nomination from the South Lawn of the White House, an unorthodox move that broke with tradition as past presidents have not hosted political events on the building's premises.

Referring to a scene in which Corleone - played by actor Al Pacino - orders the murders of several of the family's enemies during his nephew's baptism.

He added: ''Watching Trump accept the nomination of the Republican Party in the people's house during a pandemic he exacerbated was like watching Michael Corleone swear a sacred oath while his underlings settled scores across the city.

''Those in the audience on the South Lawn of the White House might have believed their lives were their own to lose, but after their big night, they now risk infecting other Americans.''