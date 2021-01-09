Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed that Little Mix will release new music in the spring.
Little Mix will release new music as a trio soon.
After Jesy Nelson quit the band last month, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards vowed to continue without her and Leigh-Anne has revealed that new music is just weeks away.
She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We have new music coming very soon. We're working on something really exciting that will be out this spring, and can't wait for you all to hear it."
Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie have just topped the UK singles charts with 'Sweet Melody', their first number one single as a trio, and they are over the moon.
Perrie said: "This number one is so special because the fans really fought for it. They've been downloading and streaming all week and we love that.
"As a song, 'Sweet Melody' has built and built over the last few months, so it's great for it finally to be at No1."
Jade added: "It's also special because it's our first number one as a trio. Starting off 2021 with a No1 is amazing."
They are also due to resume their 'Confetti' tour in April and Perrie said: "We can't wait to get back on stage and tour again. We want to be on stage, seeing the fans."
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.