Jesy Nelson thinks Leigh-Anne Pinnock is eyeing the ''most extravagant wedding ever''.

The 28-year-old pop star insists her Little Mix bandmate won't want to waste any time in tying the knot, after she recently became engaged to soccer star Andre Gray.

Looking forward to their wedding, Jesy shared: ''Well, obviously we can't give anything away, but we know it will probably be soon because Leigh-Anne has no patience and she will just want to hurry up and do it.

''It will probably be like the biggest, most extravagant wedding ever, because that's just Leigh-Anne all over.''

Jade Thirlwall also revealed Leigh-Anne has been ''waiting years'' for Andre to pop the question.

Speaking to 'Heart Breakfast', she explained: ''Honestly, when I tell you that girl's been waiting for years! Honestly.

''Every time Andre does anything romantic, she messages us, she's like, 'It could be now'' - we're like, 'Leigh ... chill, babe.'''

Jade is also excited about the prospect of being one of Leigh-Anne's bridesmaids.

But at the moment, she isn't sure whether she'll be handed the role by her bandmate.

Jade said: ''I'll wear whatever she tells us to.

''I mean, we don't even know if we're bridesmaids yet - I love that we're going on as if we're definitely bridesmaids.''

Earlier this month, Leigh-Anne revealed Andre proposed with a personalised film set up on an outdoor cinema.

The singer shared details of the soccer star's romantic gesture just days after he popped the question on their fourth anniversary.

She said: ''[Andre] basically set up this outdoor cinema, so there was a walkway of fairy lights and candles and I was like, 'This is a bit much for an anniversary, what's going on here?'

''So we started watching a film, and then halfway through it cut out and our song started playing, and then there were videos and pictures of us and there was this book on the screen that said, 'Four years and forever counting', and it kept opening up with pictures of us and stuff.

''And then it just said, 'Will you marry me?' and he was on one knee.''