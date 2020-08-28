Jesy Nelson wants her fans to feel ''beautiful'' in their own skin.

The Little Mix star took to Instagram on Thursday (27.08.20) to share a message of body confidence with her followers, as she admitted she's put on a stone in weight over the last few months, but insisted she doesn't care because she's been ''living [her] best life'' in the process.

Posting a behind the scenes shot from her band's new music video for 'Holiday', Jesy wrote: ''I currently look nothing like this atm just so you all know. I'm a stone heavier since making this video from eating whatever the f*** I've wanted and living my best life but for any of you struggling mentally with how you feel about yourselfs right now just know I'm there with ya with my podgy belly and chubby cheeks!

''Remember we're all human and we all have our good days and bad days and days when we feel banging and other days when we feel absolutely rotten and that's ok. you're all beautiful in you're own unique ways and there is no one in the world like you and that is what makes us special (sic)''

The 29-year-old singer has been enjoying her time in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has even found love with 'Our Girl' star Sean Sagar.

And earlier this month, the beauty said she was living her ''dream life'' whilst spending time at home.

She said: ''I've got to be honest, I feel like I am living my best life. All I have been doing is eating, watching Netflix and going in the garden. I have been living the dream life.''

But the 'Black Magic' hitmaker did admit it has been ''horrible'' being away from her bandmates - Perrie Edwards, Leigh Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

She shared: ''It has been horrible.

''We are like a family and to not be with them for this long has been horrible, because they are like my sisters.''