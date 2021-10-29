Jesy Nelson will make her first concert appearance as a solo artist at Hits Live.

The 30-year-old singer - who quit Little Mix in December last year - is set to perform at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on November 20.

Looking forward to the gig, Jesy said: "Birmingham crowds are always amazing so I’m really excited to get there and perform for this really special event."

Rag’n’Bone Man, Anne Marie, James Arthur, Mabel, Tom Grennan, KSI, Becky Hill and Dermot Kennedy were all previously announced as performers at Hits Live.

And Fleur East - who is hosting the event - can't wait to see the big-name stars in action.

She explained: "Hits Live is one huge night of amazing acts and incredible music. I’m so excited to be in an arena watching live music after being deprived of it for so long. I can’t wait to party with all of you. See you there!"

Hits Live is also landing in Liverpool on November 19, when the likes of Ed Sheeran, The Script, Years & Years, and Ella Henderson will all take to the stage.

Meanwhile, Jesy previously explained that she was quitting Little Mix because being part of the pop group had "taken a toll on [her] mental health".

The singer took to social media to reveal why she decided to leave the chart-topping girl group, which also includes Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Jesy - who originally joined the group on 'The X Factor' in 2011 - wrote on Instagram: "I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard."