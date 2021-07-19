Jesy Nelson has excited fans by teasing her "new era is pending".

The former Little Mix star quit the chart-topping girl group in December after almost a decade, and, after she signed a solo deal with Polydor, the 30-year-old singer has been teasing fans with snaps and videos from the studio.

And in her latest update, Jesy suggested it won't be long before fans hear what she's been working on.

Alongside two bikini snaps of her catching rays in the garden, the music star wrote on Instagram: "New era pending……"

Jesy confirmed in May that she had inked a deal with the major label.

She said: "I’m so excited to finally announce that I will be signing to Polydor Records. I cannot wait for you to hear what I’ve been working on and to start this new chapter with the Universal Music team."

Jesy's debut solo record is expected later this year.

The star said an emotional goodbye to her Little Mix bandmates - Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - last year, stating that being part of the band had "really taken a toll" on her mental health and she was quitting to do things that make her happy.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life. We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the 02. Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

"There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking core of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.

"So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix. I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what its going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me."