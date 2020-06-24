Jesy Nelson says Perrie Edwards ''loves sitting at home and drinking wine''.

The Little Mix star had her drinking habits exposed by her band mate Jesy, who said she ''can't think of anything worse'' than indulging in an alcoholic drink while sitting at home, because she finds the ''enjoyment'' of drinking comes from being out with her friends.

Jesy said: ''Perrie just loves sitting at home drinking wine to herself. I hate wine, I couldn't think of anything worse, for me the enjoyment of being drunk is just being with my friends and having fun, I wouldn't get enjoyment from just sitting at home getting drunk on my own.''

And when the 29-year-old singer does have a drink, she likes her beverage to not ''taste like alcohol''.

Speaking to the 'Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll' podcast, she added: ''I love cocktails, I love any sort of alcohol that doesn't taste like alcohol.''

Meanwhile, Jesy will no doubt be hoping she can head out for a drink with a new love interest once coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been lifted, as she has been looking for love on celebrity dating app Raya.

A source recently claimed the 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker has posted a string of stunning pictures to Raya after turning to the exclusive, invitation-only dating app following her split from Chris Hughes in April.

Chris and Jesy - who had been quarantining separately during the Covid-19 pandemic - ended their romance after 16 months together, but it was claimed at the time they are still ''good friends''.

An insider said: ''Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they're still really good friends.

''Jesy rang Chris and led the conversation about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course - they're both absolutely fine.''