Jesy Nelson is looking for love on dating app Raya.

The Little Mix singer split with 'Love Island' star Chris Hughes last month after a 16-month relationship and she is now reportedly on the hunt for a new man.

A source told the Sun on Sunday newspaper that Jesy, 28, has posted a string of stunning pictures to Raya after turning to the exclusive, invitation-only dating app following her love split.

Meanwhile, it was revealed in April that Chris and Jesy - who had been quarantining separately during the Covid-19 pandemic - had split.

A source said at the time: ''Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they're still really good friends.

''Jesy rang Chris and led the conversation about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course - they're both absolutely fine.''

The split came as a surprise as the pair had appeared to be madly in love, with Chris even previously revealing that his ''proudest moment'' was asking Jesy to be his girlfriend.

He said: ''My proudest moment is asking my girlfriend to be my girlfriend and she said yes. Yeah, that was a nice moment.

''She's just wonderful, we're best friends. We spend so much time together. I went on tour with her so much, I went to my ninth show the other day since they've been touring, they've been touring a couple of months. Yeah, proper fan girling. We're just best friends, I love it.''

Chris was previously in a relationship with his 'Love Island' co-star Olivia Attwood, while Jesy was engaged to Rixton frontman Jake Roche and has also dated 'TOWIE's Chris Clark.