Jesy Nelson is ''living her best life'' in lockdown.

The Little Mix singer is really enjoying her time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and has been ''watching Netflix'' and spending time in the garden.

Asked how she's spent lockdown, she said: ''I've got to be honest, I feel like I am living my best life. All I have been doing is eating, watching Netflix and going in the garden. I have been living the dream life.''

And Jesy admits it has been ''horrible'' being away from her bandmates - Perrie Edwards, Leigh Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, she shared: ''It has been horrible.

''We are like a family and to not be with them for this long has been horrible, because they are like my sisters.''

The girl group reunited for the filming of Little Mix's latest video in the coronavirus pandemic was a ''bizarre experience''.

Perrie said: ''It was a very bizarre experience. It was like, everybody had to fill out forms, everybody had to wear masks and visors who were on set, there was only a certain number of people on set.

''We had to stay far away from each other, and they are going to somehow superimpose it. So we were together, but we were distanced, so it's so clever how they've done it, and we saw an edit yesterday and we gagged. It's insane.''

Little Mix's new talent show 'The Search' also was pushed back due to the pandemic, but it is due to air on BBC One this autumn.

Perrie said at the time: ''We can't wait for everyone to finally see what we've been working on because it's so good!

''This show is something we've wanted to do for a long time.''