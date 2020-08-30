Jesy Nelson is feeling ''broody''.

The Little Mix singer confessed to a fan that she was keen to have a child one day, as she met them in an Oxfordshire town this week.

Jesy was walking through town with her rumoured boyfriend Sean Sagar when they bumped into a family with three children.

A source told OK! Online: ''The youngest one couldn't have been more than six months old and she's the one who caught Jesy and Sean's eye. As soon as she spotted the baby girl Jesy went straight over and began cooing over her. We heard her say, 'Oh my, she's so cute. I want one, she's making me broody.'''

Jesy recently went public with her new boyfriend and was seen holding hands with 'Our Girl' actor as they enjoyed a day out together in Brighton.In the photographs, Jesy - who was wearing a white crop top and a pair of ripped flared jeans - can be seen holding onto her man, who looked relaxed in a pale pink t-shirt and black skinny jeans.

It comes after Jesy hinted at the new romance when she commented a flirty message under her beau's new Instagram photo.

Alongside the sepia toned shot, Jesy seemed full of love as she commented ''Here he is'' alongside two heart eye emojis.

Back in July, it was reported that Jesy is getting closer to Sean.

A source said recently: ''Jesy and Sean have really hit it off. They've got the same sense of humour and he's been making her smile. He's told his mates he thinks she's really hot and fun to be with.

''Their special bond has cheered him up too, as all his acting work had been put on hold due to coronavirus. So hanging out with Jesy has made him really happy again. But Jesy has insisted he's just a mate to her.''