Jesy Nelson has been in the studio with Will.i.am.

The former Little Mix singer teased a possible collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas star as she shared behind the scenes pictures of them in the studio together on Instagram.

She simply captioned the photos: "Studio with one of my fave humans @iamwill"

In some of the snaps, Jesy can be seen posing behind Will while he looks busy working on a computer.

Fans are eagerly awaiting her debut solo album, which she recently promised would be "worth the wait".

Taking to social media earlier this month, she reflected on recording sessions in Los Angeles and said: "La la land -Late nights, lost voice, beautiful people, incredible sessions. I’ve never needed this trip more in my life!

"I’m beyond excited for you guys to hear this next part of my journey, this record is my whole heart and I know you guys have been so patient, but I want you to know that it will be worth the wait and I just love you guys so bloody much. (sic)"

Fans are desperate to hear new material, with plenty of followers responding to her pictures with Will to show their excitement.

One fan replied: "Hurry up and realise a new song I can’t wait any more."

Another added: "Okay now drop the music."

And a different follower commented: "So excited to hear what you’ve been working on angel."

Last year, Jesy revealed the as-yet-unheard tracks have been inspired by a breakup, and she never wants "to experience that again".

She said: "If you were to bring 1990s- and 2000s-era R B and pop back and make it now, that’s what it sounds like.

"I went through a breakup when I was writing it; it was the first time I’d ever been heartbroken in my life. I cried for a month in the studio.

"I wouldn’t change it because I wrote the best album from it, but Jesus Christ, I never want to experience that again.

"A lot of it [is also about] what I was going through in the band and how I was feeling. Then there’s just some bangers!"