Jesy Nelson has gone public with her new boyfriend.

The Little Mix star was seen holding hands with 'Our Girl' actor Sean Sagar as they enjoyed a day out together in Brighton.

In the photographs, Jesy - who was wearing a white crop top and a pair of ripped flared jeans - can be seen holding onto her man, who looked relaxed in a pale pink t-shirt and black skinny jeans.

It comes after Jesy hinted at the romance when she commented a flirty message under her beau's new Instagram photo.

Alongside the sepia toned shot, Jesy seemed full of love as she commented ''Here he is'' alongside two heart eye emojis.

Back in July, it was reported that Jesy is getting closer to Sean.

A source said recently: ''Jesy and Sean have really hit it off. They've got the same sense of humour and he's been making her smile. He's told his mates he thinks she's really hot and fun to be with.

''Their special bond has cheered him up too, as all his acting work had been put on hold due to coronavirus. So hanging out with Jesy has made him really happy again. But Jesy has insisted he's just a mate to her.''

It comes after Jesy's split from former 'Love Island' star Chris Hughes.

The 'Holiday' singer hinted that all was peachy in her love life recently, when she admitted she was ''living her best life'' in lockdown.

Asked how she's spent lockdown, she shared: ''I've got to be honest, I feel like I am living my best life. All I have been doing is eating, watching Netflix and going in the garden. I have been living the dream life.''