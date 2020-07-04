Jesy Nelson is getting closer to Sean Sagar.

Things are rumoured to be hotting up between the Little Mix singer and the 'Our Girl' actor as their bond has grown during the lockdown.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Jesy and Sean have really hit it off. They've got the same sense of humour and he's been making her smile. He's told his mates he thinks she's really hot and fun to be with. Their special bond has cheered him up too, as all his acting work had been put on hold due to coronavirus. So hanging out with Jesy has made him really happy again. But Jesy has insisted he's just a mate to her.''

Meanwhile, Jesy - who recently split from Chris Hughes - will no doubt be hoping she can head out for a drink with a new love interest once coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been lifted, as she has reportedly been looking for love on celebrity dating app Raya.

A source recently claimed the 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker has posted a string of stunning pictures to Raya after turning to the exclusive, invitation-only dating app following her split from Chris in April.

Chris and Jesy - who had been quarantining separately during the COVID-19 pandemic - ended their romance after 16 months together, but it was claimed at the time they are still ''good friends''.

An insider said: ''Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they're still really good friends. Jesy rang Chris and led the conversation about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course - they're both absolutely fine.''