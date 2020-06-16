Jesy Nelson celebrated her 29th birthday at home with a lavish food spread and three-tiered rotating cake.

The Little Mix singer was unable to ring in her birthday on Sunday (14.06.20) with a party thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but the stay at home orders didn't stop her from marking the occasion in style.

In pictures posted to her Instagram account, Jesy revealed she was treated to a mammoth spread of foods including cold meats, cheeses, pastries, fresh fruit, artisan breads, and dozens of sweet treats such as cupcakes, cakepops, and biscuits.

And that's not all the food Jesy had laid out for her big day either, as she also displayed her ''dream cake'' in the form of a luxurious three-tiered masterpiece, the top two tiers of which rotated around the bottom tier.

The 'Woman Like Me' decorated her house in a white, gold, and mint green theme, with a huge balloon archway and two personalised gold stand-alone signs in the form of the letter 'J' and the number 29.

Posing in front of the decorations for her Instagram post, Jesy wrote: ''Had the loveliest birthday all thanks to @littlebigthingsessex @bestdayeventsco for my amazing decorations and @mlbespokecakes for making my dream birthday cake (sic)''

Jesy couldn't invite guests to her birthday bash, but was able to spend time with her pal Charlotte Driver, as the pair have been quarantining together amid the global health crisis.

And the pair likely had a few uninvited guests at the celebration, as Jesy has been documenting the arrival of several spiders in her home during lockdown.

In a video of one eight-legged creature posted in April, Jesy explained: ''I don't know if I've been keeping you updated with the spider story, but there's another spider and it's a tarantula, you have to see this.''

The 'Power' hitmaker zoomed her phone camera in on the black spider as it scurried across her floor and into another room, prompting Jesy to scream in horror.

Thankfully, Jesy was able to corner the creepy crawly before trapping it beneath a glass and a piece of paper.

The singer and her friend Charlotte then let the spider go outside of Jesy's house.