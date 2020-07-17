Artist:
Song title: The Kill
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?' (her highest charting record yet, at number 3 in the UK), Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'. It has to be said: she epitomises classic Hollywood glamour.

