Artist:
Song title: Spotlight
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Arriving with her first single of the year, 'Spotlight', Jessie Ware unveils a new video for the song which is taken from her upcoming fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', set for release on June 5th 2020 through PMR. The video was shot on the private Blue Train of former Yugoslavian president Josip Broz, aka Tito, in Belgrade.

