Jessie Ware is set to release a new track called 'Please' on Wednesday (28.04.21).

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter has announced her first new music since the release of her 2020 disco-pop record, 'What's Your Pleasure?'.

Jessie tweeted: "I told you new music was on the way.... Please 28.04.21 Hear it first on @bbcradio2 @ZoeTheBall Breakfast Show tomorrow from 7.30am! X (sic)"

The 'Spotlight' hitmaker is known to be working on a deluxe edition of her latest record.

She said: “I had so many songs that didn’t make the record … but that doesn’t mean they’re not good! I wrote maybe 40 or 50 songs. I know that my next record is not going to be the same as 'What’s Your Pleasure?' so when I listened to them, it felt maddening that I had all these brilliant songs that I couldn’t [originally] put on the record. They fit so well in this 'What’s Your Pleasure?' world so it made sense to keep them for this rather than to make another record.

"So there’s some songs that didn’t make the record because I needed to tell the right story with 'What’s Your Pleasure?' and now actually, weirdly, the deluxe has created this new story and the new songs work really well together which is exciting. I think that if my fans liked 'What’s Your Pleasure?', this will keep them dancing a bit longer.”

And the British star is also working with Kylie Minogue on a collaboration.

The pair "hit it off" when they recorded an episode of the former's 'Table Manners' podcast last year, while they both were a part of the disco revival with 'What's Your Pleasure?' and 'DISCO', respectively.

Jessie recently teased: “I’m working with her. It’s happening. Maybe we wouldn’t have thought to work together if we hadn’t had made similar albums? We hit it off over a halibut. Christmas cards and everything!”

Kylie let slip she was planning to hit the studio with the 'Remember Where You Are' hitmaker in December.

She spilled: “I’ve got to get in the studio with Jessie. That’s happening which I am wildly excited about."