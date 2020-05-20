Jessie Ware, Olly Alexander and Celeste are set to take part in Google's Nest Sessions.

The popular musicians will be interviewed by Laura Whitmore this Bank Holiday weekend (May 23 to May 25) to talk about how they've been spending their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic and will also perform.

The Nest Sessions are ''designed'' to ''energise, inspire and chill'' people during the lockdown and come after a study conducted by Google Nest, cognitive neuroscientist, Dr Diana Omigie, and Goldsmith's University showed music plays a key role in lifting spirits.

The research found that ''people's use of music to change their mood peaks between 2pm and 5pm'' on weekends.

'Spotlight' hitmaker and 'Table Manners' podcast host Jessie is set to share some of her favourite recipes during her session.

She said: ''It's no surprise that cooking and food are a huge part of my life.

''The kitchen is my place where I switch off ... and make a huge mess! ''Mealtimes and cooking for the family really help break the day up which is so important right now, even if my kids turn up their nose to a beautiful fish pie!

''I love experimenting with new ideas for dishes and finding new recipes. I'll be sharing one of my latest recipes with you at Nest Sessions.''

Years & Years frontman Olly has found solace in books and will share how they have helped him ''stay calm''.

He said: ''Books have helped me make sense of my identity and the world around me since I was a kid.

''I think lots of people are finding peace and escape in books right now, I've been going through some of my old favourites for some creative inspiration.

''I'm looking forward to Nest Sessions where I'll be rambling about books and words and how they help my process and stay calm.''

And 'Stop This Flame' singer Celeste has teased she is set to perform a new cover during her session.

She added: ''Everyone is spending more time at home right now, so it's great that we have all of these amazing opportunities to help people switch gear and adjust mood when it's sometimes hard to even know what day it is.

''I'm excited to perform a brand new cover song at Nest Sessions, and I'll be talking about what's been keeping me busy at home whilst sharing some of my fave new music!''

To listen to the Nest Sessions, simply say, 'Ok Google, talk to Nest Sessions.'

You can also tune into the Nest Sessions on YouTube on the #withnest playlist.

They will be hosted by 'Love Island' host Laura from 10am each day between May 23 and May 25.

Google Nest Mini and other Nest devices are available from the Google Store or at Currys PC World, John Lewis, Argos and Tesco.