Jessie Ware is open to the idea of performing ''drive-in gigs''.

The 35-year-old star is poised to release her new album, 'What's Your Pleasure?', later this month, and Jessie has revealed she's open to exploring innovative ways of performing her new songs, despite coronavirus restrictions.

She shared: ''I've just got to try and be positive, I guess. I'm constantly trying to think of ways to present the record to people even if it's unorthodox.

''As for drive-in gigs ... I'd do it to try it. I don't think it's ideal. If there was enough space between them you could have five in a car, have a little party. It's essentially like being in a living room at a festival. If that was doable, I'd do it. To be fair, I'll do anything as long as I can perform the record for people.''

Jessie also revealed she's made a conscious effort to step away from ''seeking any approval'' with her new album.

The singer admitted she decided to simply ''trust herself'' during the creative process.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Jessie explained: ''I stepped away from seeking any approval on this record - I had no A&R. I went back to basics, I had to trust myself again.

''I think I'd started having to seek approval that I didn't actually value and I needed to remind myself of that.''

Jessie also revealed her new album has been influenced by the LGBTQ+ community.

She shared: ''I think my LGBTQ+ following has allowed me to feel like I could have an element of fun on this record. My fans at my shows, I felt there was the need for more tempo.

''Absolutely that community has inspired this record partly, and I made it in anticipation to be able to play in front of my fans and have a lot of fun with them.''