Jessie Ware has been invited back to Glastonbury next year.

The 'Spotlight' singer has been personally asked to return to Worthy Farm for the 2021, after the world famous festival was forced to be postponed this month, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessie - who was set to play Glastonbury this weekend - was asked by the festival's organiser Emily Eavis during the latest episode of her podcast, 'Table Manners': ''Jessie, are you up for coming back next year? I mean, I'm thinking we make a plan now.''

To which, she replied: ''Absolutely, one hundred percent. I was like there, watching my opportunity to play this album pass me by.

''Oh my god, absolutely! I now have it, in audible confirmation, I'm coming, I will absolutely be there, with bells on.''

Emily also invited the singer's mother, Helena - who does the podcast with her daughter and usually cooks for their celebrity guests - to join her.

She asked: ''With your Mum?''

And Jessie responded: ''My Mum may be, is she allowed to come with the chicken soup?''

This weekend was meant to be the 50th anniversary edition of Glastonbury.

Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney were among those set to perform.

So far, only Basil Brush has been confirmed for next year.

The famous children's TV fox puppet - who is best known for his catchphrase 'Boom! Boom!' - was revealed to be on the bill by Martin Cabble-Reid, Mr. Martin in 'The Basil Brush Family Show'.

He took to Twitter to announce that himself and the children's TV legend will be back in the Kidzfield entertaining families next year.

Alongside a selfie with the puppet, Martin wrote on Twitter: ''A lovely morning back with me old mate filming for #Glastonbury & #BBC bits & bobs. I can't even comprehend the lack of a Glasto festival this year Loudly crying facePouting face Anyway, we will be back in the kids frield in 2021 and it will be all the more wonderful Hugging face @realbasilbrush

#basilbrush (sic)''

In the place of Glastonbury this year, the BBC is set to air 'The Glastonbury Experience', to mark Glastonbury's 50th anniversary.

Music-lovers will be able to watch iconic sets from the past five decades on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and radio this weekend.