Jessie Ware will head out on tour in April 2021.

The 'Selfish Love' hitmaker has announced she will headline a nine-date UK tour next year in support of her upcoming fourth studio album 'What's Your Pleasure?', which is set to be released on June 19.

Speaking about the tour, Jessie said in a statement: ''I made this record so I could dance with you all so I am beyond excited to be touring 'What's Your Pleasure?' around the UK next year. I know it's a while to wait but it will be worth it. Expect lots of dancing, plenty of new music and more than anything, fun. Can't wait to see you all in April.''

The 35-year-old singer will begin her tour on April 14 at Glasgow's O2 Academy, before travelling to the likes of Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Southampton, and finally performing at the O2 Academy in Brixton, London, on April 24.

Tickets for the tour dates will go on sale to the public on June 12.

Meanwhile, Jessie - who has two children with husband Sam Burrows - recently promised her upcoming album will be ''sensual and suggestive'', because she wasn't interested in songs about ''domesticity''.

She said: ''I wanted it to be overtly sensual and suggestive and full of the things I wasn't actually doing.

''I was a mum of one and then I became a mum of two and I wanted to pretend I was a man or another woman going out clubbing and meeting strangers and having sex.

''Obviously I had sex twice to have babies but, you know. I love my life and I love my family but I wanted to tell stories in another way.

''I didn't need to write another record about domesticity.''

Jessie Ware's UK headline 2021 tour dates:

April 14 - Glasgow - O2 Academy

April 15 - Newcastle - O2 Academy

April 16 - Leeds - O2 Academy

April 18 - Manchester - Victoria Warehouse

April 19 - Birmingham - Birmingham Academy

April 21 - Bristol - Marble Factory

April 22 - Southampton - Guildhall

April 24 - London - O2 Academy Brixton