Jessie Ware has added a second London date to her 2021 UK tour after tickets sold out in 48 hours.

The 'Spotlight' hitmaker recently unveiled a nine-date run for April next year, in support of her upcoming fourth studio album 'What's Your Pleasure?', which is set to be released on June 26.

And, due to the demand, she has added a second night at the O2 Academy Brixton on April 25.

Speaking about the tour, Jessie said in a statement: ''I made this record so I could dance with you all so I am beyond excited to be touring 'What's Your Pleasure?' around the UK next year. I know it's a while to wait but it will be worth it. Expect lots of dancing, plenty of new music and more than anything, fun. Can't wait to see you all in April.''

The 35-year-old singer will begin her tour on April 14 at Glasgow's O2 Academy, before travelling to the likes of Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Southampton, before playing two consecutive nights at the South London venue, kicking off on April 24.

Tickets for the new date go on sale at 10am on June 17.

Meanwhile, Jessie - who has two children with husband Sam Burrows - recently promised her upcoming album will be ''sensual and suggestive'', because she wasn't interested in songs about ''domesticity''.

She said: ''I wanted it to be overtly sensual and suggestive and full of the things I wasn't actually doing.

''I was a mum of one and then I became a mum of two and I wanted to pretend I was a man or another woman going out clubbing and meeting strangers and having sex.

''Obviously I had sex twice to have babies but, you know. I love my life and I love my family but I wanted to tell stories in another way.

''I didn't need to write another record about domesticity.''

Jessie Ware's UK headline 2021 tour dates:

April 14 - Glasgow - O2 Academy

April 15 - Newcastle - O2 Academy

April 16 - Leeds - O2 Academy

April 18 - Manchester - Victoria Warehouse

April 19 - Birmingham - Birmingham Academy

April 21 - Bristol - Marble Factory

April 22 - Southampton - Guildhall

April 24 - London - O2 Academy Brixton

April 25 - London - O2 Academy Brixton