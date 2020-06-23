Jessie Ware is desperate to have Adele on her podcast.

The 35-year-old singer launched her food-focused 'Table Manners' podcast in 2017 and it has subsequently featured the likes of Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Paloma Faith and George Ezra - but Jessie is now keen to get Adele on the show, too.

Asked about the prospect of recording an episode with the 'Hello' hitmaker, she replied: ''I'd die. The offer for Adele to come on 'Table Manners' is absolutely open and there, we would love to have Adele on.

''I feel like we'd probably get a takeaway curry ... I don't know what we'd cook her! Maybe we'd lay on the old Friday night dinner for Adele.''

Jessie also revealed she'd love to have comedian Alan Carr back on her podcast, describing him as the funniest guest on the show.

The musician said: ''I loved speaking to Russell Tovey. The most hysterical one was probably Alan Carr. He was so hysterical, I want to have him regularly come back.''

Jessie appears on her podcast with her mother Lennie, and despite some of their on-air bickering, she's insisted the show is actually a diluted version of their real-life relationship.

Asked during a Guardian Q&A about their dynamic when they are away from the microphone, Jessie shared: ''Incredibly peaceful, quiet, respectful. It's all an act, basically. NO IT'S NOT A F***ING ACT! It's probably even louder.

''That's us holding back and with an edit, mate. We usually do our bickering before the people arrive, I like to think.

''I like to think we hold it down somewhat when we have the guest. If it's an American they usually think it's quite cute and quaint when we say f**k.''