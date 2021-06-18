Artist:
Song title: I Want Love
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

Jessie J is determined to put on a spectacular one woman show in the video for her latest single, 'I Want Love'. The super charged anthem is pumped full of adrenalin and Jessie embraces it all as she dances her heart out in the visual for her new track.

Dressed from head to toe in a silken red outfit Jessie is out of place in a saloon bar with barely a handful of drinkers for company. The all male clientele are bemused and bewildered as a frustrated Jessie turns up in the dead of night in her yellow drop-top. 

After being bought a drink by the guy at the end of the bar, Jessie rises from her bar stool with a smirk on her face as she heads for the juke box in the corner. After selecting a track Jessie J sets the Fire Fox Room alight as she dances her way around the near empty bar. 

'I Want Love' is the 'Price Tag' singer's first single release of 2021 and her first since she released 'One More Try' back in late 2019. The new track is as empowering and driven as anything that Jessie J has ever done and showcases what a wonderful vocal she still possesses. 

The new single from Jessie J is the first new material to be released from her fifth album, thought to be due for release this summer. The 'Bang Bang' artist said suggestively, "These songs are not for a turtleneck, you know what I’m saying?"

'I Want Love' was written with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder who recently said, "And the voice of voices is back, baby" saying of the song that it was "1970s with 2021 feels". Welcome back Jessie J.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Jessie J - I Want Love...

Jessie J - Cant Take My...

Ice Age Collision Course - Teaser

Jessie J - Aint Been Done...

Jessie J - Flashlight (from Pitch...

Jessie J - Masterpiece

Jessie J Ariana Grande & Nicki...

Jessie J - Personal Audio

Jessie J, Ariana Grande & Nicki...

Jessie J - Laserlight