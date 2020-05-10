Jessie J vows she will be a mother one day.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker insists she will have a baby one day, as she previously opened up about her own fertility struggles.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: ''Mothers who have 1 child ... Mothers who have 10+ children ... Mothers who have adopted ... Mothers who have fostered ... Mothers who haven't yet but want to one day ... Mothers who know they can but are struggling ... Mothers freezing eggs for when the time is right ... Mothers doing endless rounds of IVF ... Mothers who are younger ... Mothers who are older ... Mothers who are still trying ... Mothers who are expecting ... Mothers who have just become a mother ... Mothers who have lost ... Whoever and wherever you are ... You are so POWERFUL! Never forget your strength and the love that lives within you. My heart, my love and positive healing calm energy is being sent to YOU right now. Women are INCREDIBLE! I love you ALL ... This is me when I was a baby. One day. I will be a mother (sic)''

The 32-year-old singer - who is thought to be dating Channing Tatum - previously opened up about her ''sadness'' that she is unable to conceive a child naturally during a candid on-stage appearance.

Speaking in 2018, said: ''I was told four years ago that I can't ever have children. I don't tell you guys for sympathy because I'm one of millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this. It can't be something that defines us.

''I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard. So if you've ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you're not alone in your pain and I'm thinking of you when I sing this song.''