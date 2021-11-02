Jessie J is putting the finishing touches to her sixth studio album.

The follow-up to 2018's 'R.O.S.E.' and the 'Price Tag' hitmaker's Yuletide collection, 'This Christmas Day', is said to be close to being complete and should be with fans next year.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Jessie still needs to swing by the studio a couple more times to add a few more vocals and then the album is done.

“It will be out in 2022 but the exact plans are yet to be finalised. It’s been a long time coming. Jessie is certainly very proud of it.”

The publication recently reported that the 33-year-old singer, who split from on-off actor boyfriend Channing Tatum, 41, last year, has channelled heartbreak into the personal record.

And Jessie herself previously teased: "There's a lot of honesty in there, because obviously I've lived a lot of life that people want to know about.

"I've always been controversial without being offensive. I like to stand on the edge but not fall off. I like to bleed out and make people stand in the middle of their f****** s***, good and bad, as I do that for myself."

The 'Nobody's Perfect' singer also confessed it's "the hardest thing" trying to make a better record than her debut studio album, 'Who You Are', which was released a decade ago, but she thinks the new collection is up there.

She added: "The challenge of beating that is the hardest thing. And I haven't. 'Bang Bang' [her 2014 song with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj] nearly got there ... 'I can hang out with you at a party,' these songs can say to the old songs."

Jessie, who is not yet ready to divulge when the LP will be out, quipped that: "These songs are not for a turtleneck, you know what I'm saying?"