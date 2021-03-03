Jessie J has revealed she isn't holding back on her "really honest" new album and admitted it's really hard to beat her 2011 debut album, 'Who You Are'.
Jessie J has teased there is "a lot of honesty" on her upcoming album.
The 'Price Tag' hitmaker has given fans an insight into what to expect from her follow-up to 2018's 'R.O.S.E.', which is being produced by Ryan Tedder, and confessed that she is "always controversial without being offensive".
She explained: "There's a lot of honesty in there, because obviously I've lived a lot of life that people want to know about.
"I've always been controversial without being offensive. I like to stand on the edge but not fall off. I like to bleed out and make people stand in the middle of their f****** s***, good and bad, as I do that for myself."
The 32-year-old singer - who split from on-off actor boyfriend Channing Tatum last year - admitted it's "the hardest thing" trying to make a better record than her debut studio album, 'Who You Are', which was released a decade ago, but she thinks the new collection is up there.
She told the 'Billboard Pop Shop Podcast': "The challenge of beating that is the hardest thing. And I haven't. 'Bang Bang' [her 2014 song with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj] nearly got there ... 'I can hang out with you at a party,' these songs can say to the old songs."
Jessie, who is not yet ready to divulge when the LP will be out, quipped that: "These songs are not for a turtleneck, you know what I'm saying?"
The Flashlight' singer insisted she doesn't need to be the "biggest" singer on the planet to be satisfied with her career.
She said: "I love that people still call me underrated. I don't need to be the biggest thing in the room. I want to be the truest thing and the realest."While Jessie admitted she wishes she could give herself a hug for all the times she doubted herself early on in her career.
She said: "When I look back at it now, there are so many moments where I just want to give myself a hug, when I doubted myself ... Now I'm just living my best life."
