Jessie J has given herself a DIY lockdown haircut.

The 32-year-old singer - who used to be a hair model - has unveiled her new short bob with choppy bangs on Instagram.

Showing off her new hairdo with a snap on Instagram, the pop star wrote: "Home hair cut by me. Appointments for haircuts by me now available on zoom...Monday - Friday. DM me for details. (sic)"

Jessie teased the haircut in a video in which some of her locks can be seen across the floor next to scissors and a comb, and despite laughing at herself in the clip, she admitted she felt much "lighter" after the cut.

She captioned the post: "I'm never going to change. It looks like life right now... Uneven. But man do I feel lighter. NEEDED TO SHAKE MYSELF UP TODAY AND THIS WAS EXACTLY WHAT I NEEDED!! Sometimes you just gotta do it!! “The short bob is back baby yeah” Yes I did it myself (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 'Price Tag' hitmaker was recently diagnosed with Meniere’s disease, which had left her struggling to sing or hear and unable to walk in a straight line.

She told fans: "I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, I couldn't walk in a straight line. Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence. Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it.”

The condition can cause vertigo, tinnitus, hearing loss, and a feeling of pressure deep inside the ear.