Jessica Cave has revealed the actions of one unnamed costume director left her deeply hurt and upset when they grabbed her stomach to indicate she needed to lose weight.
Jessie Cave says she is terrified of fittings after a costume director implied she needed to lose weight.
The 34-year-old actress refused to name the project but admitted the actions of the costume director left her deeply hurt and upset when they grabbed her stomach to indicate the need to drop some pounds.
She told The Observer: "It was just horrible. And I laughed. You’re like: ‘Oh, you’re hurting me. Actually, it’s fine.’ That kind of stuff stays with you. Now I go into the costume fitting for any job and I’m terrified. I’m prepared to be told something unkind. You’re treated like a different type of thing; you’re not somebody with feelings who has thought about what pants they’re going to wear that day because they’re going to be seen.
"Now when they’re nice to me, and they are sensitive to how I may be feeling about my body, or that I may be breastfeeding or whatever, I almost cry.
“I’ve definitely considered losing weight – and when I have lost weight, I tend to get a part. I mean, it’s not rocket science. But I eat healthily, I’m a normal-sized woman, and I’m still regarded, probably, as a fat actress.”
Jessie is best known for playing Lavender Brown in the 'Harry Potter' films but admitted she never felt she was the right fit for the role.
She said: "I was not a right fit for the industry at that time. Lavender Brown is conventionally pretty, no glasses, small. By the time I went back to do the last film, I had gained a bit of weight and I wasn’t that person any more."
