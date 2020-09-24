'Gossip Girl' star Jessica Szohr is expecting her first child with her professional hockey player boyfriend Brad Richardson.
Jessica Szohr is pregnant.
The 'Gossip Girl' actress is expecting her first child with her professional hockey player boyfriend Brad Richardson.
She took to Instagram to post a black and white photograph of Brad looking down at her baby bump, and she captioned the image: ''Full of joy!''
Beforehand, the 35-year-old star had teased a photoshoot on her Instagram Stories, complete with the caption: ''Let life surprise you.''
She then posted the baby bump picture, and wrote: ''Surprise.''
Several stars congratulated the couple on their baby news.
'Dynasty' actress Elizabeth Gillies posted: ''Congratulations!!!! (sic)''
'Bloodshot' star Eiza Gonzalez shared: ''CONGRATULATIONS (sic)''
Claire Holt, who starred in 'Pretty Little Liars', wrote: ''Yayayayayayyyyy! (sic)''
'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev posted: ''The bun is out of the oven! Finally! (Well... figuratively, not literally. It's still cookin' (sic)''
'Twilight' actress Ashley Greene shared: ''Holy congrats!! I'm so so happy for you (sic)''
Jessica and Brad - who has a three-year-old daughter, Lexi, with his ex Lauren Hunt - went public with their relationship in March 2019.
In January, Jessica - who is best known for portraying Vanessa Abrams on The CW teen drama series - gushed over her man in a heartfelt Instagram post.
She wrote: ''I am thankful for you today and everyday! I know I tell you that from time to time and it doesn't mean I have to post it & share it... but today I wanted anyone who follows me or is interested in my life to know that this man is a special human with a huge heart:) & I am lucky to have crossed paths with him! (sic)''
