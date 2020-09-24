Jessica Szohr is pregnant.

The 'Gossip Girl' actress is expecting her first child with her professional hockey player boyfriend Brad Richardson.

She took to Instagram to post a black and white photograph of Brad looking down at her baby bump, and she captioned the image: ''Full of joy!''

Beforehand, the 35-year-old star had teased a photoshoot on her Instagram Stories, complete with the caption: ''Let life surprise you.''

She then posted the baby bump picture, and wrote: ''Surprise.''

Several stars congratulated the couple on their baby news.

'Dynasty' actress Elizabeth Gillies posted: ''Congratulations!!!! (sic)''

'Bloodshot' star Eiza Gonzalez shared: ''CONGRATULATIONS (sic)''

Claire Holt, who starred in 'Pretty Little Liars', wrote: ''Yayayayayayyyyy! (sic)''

'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev posted: ''The bun is out of the oven! Finally! (Well... figuratively, not literally. It's still cookin' (sic)''

'Twilight' actress Ashley Greene shared: ''Holy congrats!! I'm so so happy for you (sic)''

Jessica and Brad - who has a three-year-old daughter, Lexi, with his ex Lauren Hunt - went public with their relationship in March 2019.

In January, Jessica - who is best known for portraying Vanessa Abrams on The CW teen drama series - gushed over her man in a heartfelt Instagram post.

She wrote: ''I am thankful for you today and everyday! I know I tell you that from time to time and it doesn't mean I have to post it & share it... but today I wanted anyone who follows me or is interested in my life to know that this man is a special human with a huge heart:) & I am lucky to have crossed paths with him! (sic)''