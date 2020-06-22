Jessica Simpson has thanked her father for ''sacrificing everything'' to see her succeed.

The 39-year-old singer and actress posted a glowing tribute to her dad Joe Simpson to mark Father's Day over the weekend, where she called him the ''ultimate gift a daughter could ever have'', and thanked him for ''having faith'' in her.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of herself with Joe: ''Happy Father's Day Dad @joesimpsonphoto! You are the ultimate gift a daughter could ever have. When you believe, I believe. When you speak, I listen and learn. When you dream, I catch the stars with you. When you teach, I gain wisdom. When you cry, I weep. When you love, I love with you. Thanking you for sacrificing everything for my purpose. I will always carry on with confidence because of your faith in me. Your brilliant mind and faithful heart give you all the power you will ever need in this life. Courageous and steadfast...mind, body, and soul. I celebrate and love you today and everyday always. (sic)''

Jessica previously spoke about her relationship with her father in her memoir, 'Open Book', which was released in February.

In the tome, the 'Blonde Ambition' star revealed she had a strained relationship with Joe when she fired him as her manager in 2012, and said she had taken her mother Tina's side during their divorce.

She explained: ''They had been married for thirty-four years, and I had a hard time being around them together since they'd stop loving each other. I was blindsided by this news, which triggered his natural salesmanship. He pitched it to me as a positive thing, 'You gave me the confidence ... You gave me the way out.' Great, I thought to myself, 'I broke my own heart.' ... Dad moved on quickly, and maybe he'd planned it so long that he had a running start ahead of my mother.''

Jessica - who has Maxwell, eight, Ace, six, and Birdie, 15 months, with her husband Eric Johnson - also said that whilst she was nervous to show her dad the book, he couldn't have been more supportive.

She said: ''He wrote me yesterday. 'I wish I could have held you more in so many of those dark hours,' he said. 'Please forgive me for being a better manager than a father.' I told him he was the best father I could ever have had. I wouldn't change a single thing about my story, because I finally love who I am, and I can forgive who I was.''