Jessica Simpson has been taking daily walks to ''stay sane'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old singer and actress has been staying at home during the global health crisis as countries across the world implement lockdown restrictions, but has been heading out for a short walk each day to keep herself healthy both physically and mentally.

An insider said: ''She is walking outdoors and on her treadmill. It's the way she stays sane, so it's as much for mental health as it is for physical wellness.''

Jessica has also joined in the lockdown trend of baking sweet treats with her children - Maxwell, eight, Ace, six, and Birdie, 14 months, whom she has with her husband Eric Johnson - but is only indulging in her culinary masterpieces in moderation.

The source added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There has definitely been a lot of baking going on with the kids and she doesn't totally deny herself.''

Meanwhile, the 'Open Book' author recently said she has been leaning on her faith to help her feel ''true peace'' amid the pandemic.

She wrote on social media: ''I know people are struggling with fear, anxiety, and also with sorrowful loss. My faith in God, knowing that with him all things are possible, has been my strength when I feel overwhelmed.

''I have had many prayerful moments in these last few weeks of uncertainty and it is in these moments I feel true peace and pure connection to hope. After weeks of quarantine, I have found my quiet place. I urge everyone to cause yourself to let go, be silent with listening ears toward God.

''I humbly ask that you join me in praying for the leaders around the world including our president, governors, mayors, politicians, scientists, doctors, and all healthcare workers. Prayer is not political. Prayer is necessary.

''We are all in this together, so we must stand united. I encourage each and every one of you to stay home, stay strong, and stay on bended knee. (sic)''