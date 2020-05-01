Jessica Simpson ''couldn't be happier'' for her sister Ashlee Simpson after she announced she is expecting her third child.

Ashlee took to social media on Thursday (30.04.20) to reveal she and her husband Evan Ross are expecting their second child together after four-year-old daughter Jagger, which will be Ashlee's third overall as she also has 11-year-old son Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wentz.

And now, her older sister Jessica - who welcomed her third child, Birdie Mae, into the world 13 months ago - has said she's ''beyond elated'', and can't wait to become an ''auntie of three''.

The 39-year-old singer - who also has Maxwell, eight, and Ace, six, with her husband Eric Johnson - commented on Ashlee's Instagram post: ''I couldn't be happier for my favorite person on the planet!!! This family of 5 over here are beyond elated for YOU, Evan, BX, and Jagger to expand the beautiful gift of family. Auntie of 3!!! This is hands down the most exciting news I could possibly imagine!!!''

Ashlee revealed her pregnancy with a picture of herself and Evan holding up a positive pregnancy test.

In the caption, the 35-year-old singer also revealed she and her spouse are supporting charitable organisation March of Dimes and their Mom and Baby COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund to help provide relief for pregnant women during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote alongside the image: ''We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed

''During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future. (sic)''

And following the announcement, a source confirmed the couple have been wanting to expand their brood for ''a long time''.

The insider said: ''Ashlee has been wanting another baby for a long time. They always wanted a big family!''