Jessica Simpson has paid a glowing Instagram tribute to sister Ashlee Simpson Ross as she celebrated the impending arrival of her third child with a baby shower.
Jessica Simpson has paid tribute to her ''soulmate'' Ashlee Simpson Ross.
The 'Dukes of Hazzard' star has thrown a baby shower to celebrate the impending arrival of her nephew - Ashlee's unborn son with husband Evan Ross - and Jessica paid a glowing Instagram tribute to her sibling.
The 40-year-old singer shared a picture of herself and Ashlee with the caption: ''Celebrating the new life with my soulmate, best friend, role model, baby sis @ashleesimpsonross. This lady right here is someone we should all aspire to be... determined, hilarious, artistic, loving, soulful, wise, loyal and a champion of motherhood!!!(sic)''
And the mother-of-three praised her sister for managing to stay in shape during her pregnancy.
Jessica added: ''I keep telling her that I looked like this 2 months pregnant. When she needs a good laugh I send her pics of my 3rd pregnancy journey! I love you and I can't wait to be an auntie of 3!(sic)''
Ashlee - who also has son Bronx, 11, with former husband Pete Wentz and daughter Jagger, five, with Evan - also shared photos from the event.
She was joined by Jagger, Jessica and her daughters Maxwell and Birdie, and their mother Tina Simpson.
The 35-year-old star captioned the images: ''I'm so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy! Not long now! Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial @whambamevents for making my baby shower so special!!!
Ashlee had announced in April that she was expecting her third child and a source revealed at the time that she and Evan had been keen to expand their brood.
The insider said: ''Ashlee has been wanting another baby for a long time. They always wanted a big family!''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
Action Comedy based on the hit television series that ran from 1979-85. Set in present...
I have no problem admitting that the main reason I wanted to review The Dukes...
Once the largely inept and uncouth cast shuts the heckup (i.e. stops trying to act)...