Jessica Henwick feared that 'The Matrix 4' would be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old actress has been cast in an undisclosed role for the latest film in the sci-fi series but feared that COVID-19 – which shut down production on the movie from March to August – would lead to the project being prevented for good.

Asked about her experience on 'The Matrix 4', Jessica said: "I think when it's still happening it's hard to discuss.

"But it's been pretty insane. It's a whirlwind, but I'm very grateful to be working in these circumstances and so grateful that we were able to come back to the film, because it was a big fear that when the lockdown happened that we might just stop altogether. So, yeah, I feel very lucky right now."

Jessica also suggested that the experiences of 2020 will changed the way she approaches her career and which productions she chooses to appear in.

In an interview with WWD, she said: "I feel like my opinion on it has changed this year with all of this stuff happening. I just wanted to tell stories that make people feel – heartfelt projects.

"I think everyone has really gained perspective about what's important to us and what we want to put out in the world. I'm definitely finding these new horizons right now."

'The Matrix 4' - which sees Keanu Reeves reprising role as humanity's hero Neo - has almost finished filming in Berlin, Germany, and has had its release pushed back to December 2021 as a result of the pandemic. Jessica has previously teased that Lana Wachowski's flick could be a game-changer.

The 'Iron Fist' star explained: "Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that."