Jessica Henwick admits that she was concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic would lead to the release of 'The Matrix 4' being cancelled completely.
Jessica Henwick feared that 'The Matrix 4' would be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 28-year-old actress has been cast in an undisclosed role for the latest film in the sci-fi series but feared that COVID-19 – which shut down production on the movie from March to August – would lead to the project being prevented for good.
Asked about her experience on 'The Matrix 4', Jessica said: "I think when it's still happening it's hard to discuss.
"But it's been pretty insane. It's a whirlwind, but I'm very grateful to be working in these circumstances and so grateful that we were able to come back to the film, because it was a big fear that when the lockdown happened that we might just stop altogether. So, yeah, I feel very lucky right now."
Jessica also suggested that the experiences of 2020 will changed the way she approaches her career and which productions she chooses to appear in.
In an interview with WWD, she said: "I feel like my opinion on it has changed this year with all of this stuff happening. I just wanted to tell stories that make people feel – heartfelt projects.
"I think everyone has really gained perspective about what's important to us and what we want to put out in the world. I'm definitely finding these new horizons right now."
'The Matrix 4' - which sees Keanu Reeves reprising role as humanity's hero Neo - has almost finished filming in Berlin, Germany, and has had its release pushed back to December 2021 as a result of the pandemic. Jessica has previously teased that Lana Wachowski's flick could be a game-changer.
The 'Iron Fist' star explained: "Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that."
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...