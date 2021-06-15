Jessica Henwick has joined the cast of 'Knives Out 2'.

According to Deadline, the 'Game of Thrones' star is the latest cast member to board the sequel to Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit.

The British actress will star alongside Daniel Craig in an undisclosed role

Jessica's casting comes days after it was revealed Madelyn Cline is also set to appear.

The pair join stars such as Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, and Edward Norton in the upcoming flick.

Daniel will reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc while Rian has returned to write and direct the movie after the success of the original film.

Production on the project is set to begin in Greece later this summer but plot details are unknown other than the James Bond star returning to solve another mystery involving a large number of suspects.

Leslie recently suggested that Rian wants to "up the ante" with 'Knives Out 2' and hinted that the movie will be even more "exciting" than its predecessor.

The 39-year-old star said: "I might have said too much already, but suspect everyone is what I can tell you.

"It's going to be fun. I think that the first movie... the success was unexpected, the Oscar nomination certainly, and people really took to it. So we want to up the ante and deliver something exciting and surprising for the fans."

The 'Hamilton' star also revealed that he has read the script "many times" and feels that the director is giving himself a challenge with the new film.

He added: "Rian's trying to challenge himself. It's like a Swiss watch. It's like clockwork. This has to happen, for that to happen, for that to happen."