Australian model Jessica Hart is pregnant.

The former Victoria's Secret model and her boyfriend James Kirkham are expecting their first child together and she shared the joyous news on her Instagram account.

Posting a selfie of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test, she wrote: ''I was able to confirm (twice) that @jameskirkham and I are officially PREGNANT. We're so super duper excited about this awesome news, especially at this time and amongst the mainly bleak news out there. What a blessing. We're so unbelievably grateful and happy!

''I couldn't be happier to be sharing this news with you. I love you all.''

Jessica, 34, also shared her caring nature and used her post about her baby news to ask her 284,000 followers to consider donating money to the Every Mother Counts charity, founded by fellow model Christy Turlington, to help any pregnant women that are in need of support.

Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has reduced access to health care for many women across the globe, she wrote: ''It (her pregnancy) makes me think deeply about all the other mothers-to-be out there (who are) struggling with access to doctors and healthcare at this time. I'd really love if everyone can JOIN ME in donating to @everymomcounts. Anything you can give really helps.

''This beautiful organization helps pregnant woman in need. I couldn't imagine going through this without some support. THANK YOU in advance to all of you that click the link in my bio and donate whatever you can! (sic)''

Although the baby will be Jessica's first, her race car driver boyfriend James has a daughter from a previous relationship.