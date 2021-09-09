Jessica Chastain has pleaded with people to stop "blaming women" for having lots of clothes and shoes.
Jessica Chastain has an "issue" with people who criticise women for having lots of clothes and shoes.
The 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' star insisted that if a woman wants to look "fabulous" and "express themselves" with a variety of footwear and garments or put a "pound of make-up" on, then they should feel they can without being judged.
She told the autumn issue of L'Officiel magazine: "I do have an issue with people blaming women for having a tonne of shoes, or too many clothes — come on.
"If someone wants to look fabulous, let them look fabulous. Let them express themselves in whatever way they want to. If they want to wear a pound of make-up, let them do it. If they want to wear wigs, let them do it.
"I love fashion and glam as a form of self-expression."
The 44-year-old Hollywood star also admitted she feels like "a different kind of woman" with every ensemble she wears.
She explained: "I love fashion because - and this is a strange thing to say - I'm very sensitive, and I can get overstimulated.
"I don't know how to describe it, but each outfit that I have the opportunity to wear makes me feel like a different kind of woman."
Meanwhile, Jessica previously called for women to "stop apologising".
The 'Interstellar' star urged women to work on "feeling confident" enough that they can put themselves forward for things.
Speaking in 2017, she said: "There's something that women can do ... We need to stop apologising. In any industry, a woman should feel confident. We need to put ourselves forward."
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
Jan Zabinski was a dedicated zoo keeper, he worked at Poland zoo where he not...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...