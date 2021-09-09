Jessica Chastain has an "issue" with people who criticise women for having lots of clothes and shoes.

The 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' star insisted that if a woman wants to look "fabulous" and "express themselves" with a variety of footwear and garments or put a "pound of make-up" on, then they should feel they can without being judged.

She told the autumn issue of L'Officiel magazine: "I do have an issue with people blaming women for having a tonne of shoes, or too many clothes — come on.

"If someone wants to look fabulous, let them look fabulous. Let them express themselves in whatever way they want to. If they want to wear a pound of make-up, let them do it. If they want to wear wigs, let them do it.

"I love fashion and glam as a form of self-expression."

The 44-year-old Hollywood star also admitted she feels like "a different kind of woman" with every ensemble she wears.

She explained: "I love fashion because - and this is a strange thing to say - I'm very sensitive, and I can get overstimulated.

"I don't know how to describe it, but each outfit that I have the opportunity to wear makes me feel like a different kind of woman."

Meanwhile, Jessica previously called for women to "stop apologising".

The 'Interstellar' star urged women to work on "feeling confident" enough that they can put themselves forward for things.

Speaking in 2017, she said: "There's something that women can do ... We need to stop apologising. In any industry, a woman should feel confident. We need to put ourselves forward."