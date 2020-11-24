The Jessica Chastain-led espionage movie 'The 355' has been delayed by a year due to the impact of COVID-19 on movie releases.
Jessica Chastain's upcoming spy thriller 'The 355' has been pushed back until 2022.
The Simon Kinberg-helmed flick, which sees a group of "formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre", was slated for release on January 15, 2021.
However, on Monday (23.11.20), Universal Pictures announced that the motion picture won't hit theatres until January 14, 2022, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on release schedules.
Chastain, who leads the cast as wild card CIA agent Mason 'Mace' Brown, is joined by Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger in the film's spy squad.
While the likes of Bingbing Fan, Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan also star in the flick.
The plot is as follows: "When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason 'Mace' Brown (Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed."
Kinberg also co-wrote the script with Theresa Rebeck.
Chastain and Kelly Carmichael produced under the former's Freckle Films banner and Kinberg for Genre Films.
'Bohemian Rhapsody's Richard Hewitt is the movie's executive producer.
